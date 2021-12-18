Ahead of its release on December 24, the makers of Atrangi Re are leaving no stone unturned to promote the flick. As amidst the 'Chaka Chak' fever, the film's poster starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar has been now featured on Times Square in New York. An elated Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and was seen rejoicing over the news. She wrote, “Had my dream in this city and now seeing it actualise here…(pink heart emoji)."

Atrangi Re on Times Square:

Sara Ali Khan Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)