Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat finally gave birth to their baby girl who they named Dua Husain Khan. The two shared an adorable picture of their daughter holding both their fingers, on Instagram. They captioned the post "Dua’s do come true!! 💗 On 21:12:22, Allah blessed us with the arrival of our baby girl Dua Husain Khan. 💗" Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na Actor Ayaz Khan Is Expecting First Child With Wife Jannat.

View Post Here:

