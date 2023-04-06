Ayaz Khan and his wife, Jannat are enjoying the parenthood phase in their life. They recently revealed the face of their daughter Dua for the first time. The couple welcomed their baby girl in December last year. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Finally Reveal Their Daughter Devi’s Face on Insta; Check Out Pics of the Tiny Tot!

Ayaz Khan and Wife Jannat Share Daughter's Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayaz Khan (@ayazkhan701)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)