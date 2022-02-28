The makers of Bachchhan Paandey have dropped a new song teaser from the movie today (February 28) to create buzz. Titled "Meri Jaan Meri Jaan", the melody is a typical desi love song which sees Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon romancing. The track is sung by B Praak. The full number will be out on March 1. Bachchan Pandey: Kriti Sanon Shares a BTS Video With Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, Says ‘This Film Has Literally Been a Super Fun Ride!’ – WATCH.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)