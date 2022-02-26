Kriti Sanon took to social media and shared a fun-filled BTS video with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi from Bachchan Pandey. While sharing the video she wrote, "This film has literally been a super fun ride!! With my partners in crime, 2 of the most entertaining people I’ve ever met! @akshaykumar sir and @ArshadWarsi ! I hope you guys enjoy it as much as we did! #BachchhanPaandey 18th March." Bachchan Pandey Release Date: Akshay Kumar’s Film To Hit the Big Screens on March 18, 2022!

Check Out The Video Below:

