Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the upcoming film starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in leading roles, is generating anticipation ahead of its teaser launch. The makers have unveiled a new poster confirming the film's teaser to be dropped on January 24. The poster showcases the two actors in a high-octane ‘ACTION’ mode, depicting them holding weapons with helicopters flying above and an explosive backdrop. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Movie Teaser To Be 100 Seconds Long!

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Poster

Back at doing our favourite thing on the big screen - ACTION💥#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser out on 24th January 2024! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024 pic.twitter.com/g2uqWO9yIc — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)