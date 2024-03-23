Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Trailer for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s High-Octane Action Film To Be Out on THIS Date; Check New Poster!

After much anticipation, the trailer release date for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chillar, Sonakshi Sinha and Alaya F is finally announced. Check out the date here!

Socially Lifestyle
Deepika Padukone Lets Her Eyes Do All the Talking; 5 Pics That Will Prove This! Deepika Padukone Lets Her Eyes Do All the Talking; 5 Pics That Will Prove This!
  • Viral
    Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Varanasi, Aesthetic Look and Elegant Interior of New Coffee Shop Make Netizens Go 'Wow' (See Pics) Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Varanasi, Aesthetic Look and Elegant Interior of New Coffee Shop Make Netizens Go 'Wow' (See Pics)
  • Festivals
    World Bear Day 2024: Largest Rescue Centre at Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary in Agra Celebrates 'World Bear Day' World Bear Day 2024: Largest Rescue Centre at Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary in Agra Celebrates 'World Bear Day'
  • Videos
    CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Clinch Six-Wicket Win Over Royal Challengers Bengaluru CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Clinch Six-Wicket Win Over Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    • Close
    Search

    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Trailer for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s High-Octane Action Film To Be Out on THIS Date; Check New Poster!

    After much anticipation, the trailer release date for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chillar, Sonakshi Sinha and Alaya F is finally announced. Check out the date here!

    Socially Team Latestly| Mar 23, 2024 10:30 AM IST

    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2024. Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, BMCM promises to be one of the best action-thrillers of this year. With so much anticipation surrounding the film, everyone awaits to watch the trailer for the high-octane action film. On March 23, the makers finally released the trailer release date for the film. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff took to their Instagram to share a collaborative post to share a new poster from the film, also revealing the trailer release date. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer will be out on March 26. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial will hit the big screens on April 10, 2024. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Deliver Energetic Performances at the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony (Watch Videos).

    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer Out on March 26

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Alaya F Ali Abbas Zafar Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer Release Date Manushi Chillar Sonakshi Sinha Tiger Shroff Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
    You might also like
    How To Watch IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Free Live Streaming Online? Get Details of Indian Premier League Season 17 Curtain Raiser Event Time and TV Channel
    Cricket

    How To Watch IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Free Live Streaming Online? Get Details of Indian Premier League Season 17 Curtain Raiser Event Time and TV Channel
    om/author/team_latestly/" class="auth_name_txt" title="Team Latestly">Team Latestly| Mar 23, 2024 10:30 AM IST

    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2024. Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, BMCM promises to be one of the best action-thrillers of this year. With so much anticipation surrounding the film, everyone awaits to watch the trailer for the high-octane action film. On March 23, the makers finally released the trailer release date for the film. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff took to their Instagram to share a collaborative post to share a new poster from the film, also revealing the trailer release date. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer will be out on March 26. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial will hit the big screens on April 10, 2024. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Deliver Energetic Performances at the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony (Watch Videos).

    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer Out on March 26

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Alaya F Ali Abbas Zafar Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer Release Date Manushi Chillar Sonakshi Sinha Tiger Shroff Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
    You might also like
    How To Watch IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Free Live Streaming Online? Get Details of Indian Premier League Season 17 Curtain Raiser Event Time and TV Channel
    Cricket

    How To Watch IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Free Live Streaming Online? Get Details of Indian Premier League Season 17 Curtain Raiser Event Time and TV Channel
    IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Performers List: AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar To Perform at Curtain-Raiser Event in Chennai
    Cricket

    IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Performers List: AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar To Perform at Curtain-Raiser Event in Chennai
    'Sailaab Hai Hum'! Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bromance Shines in BTS Pic From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Sets
    Bollywood

    'Sailaab Hai Hum'! Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bromance Shines in BTS Pic From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Sets
    Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff Returns As the ‘Fearless’ Ronnie; Actor Performs Kick-Ass Action Scenes in This Exciting Video - Watch
    Bollywood

    Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff Returns As the ‘Fearless’ Ronnie; Actor Performs Kick-Ass Action Scenes in This Exciting Video - Watch
    <
    IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Performers List: AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar To Perform at Curtain-Raiser Event in Chennai
    Cricket

    IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Performers List: AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar To Perform at Curtain-Raiser Event in Chennai
    'Sailaab Hai Hum'! Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bromance Shines in BTS Pic From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Sets
    Bollywood

    'Sailaab Hai Hum'! Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bromance Shines in BTS Pic From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Sets
    Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff Returns As the ‘Fearless’ Ronnie; Actor Performs Kick-Ass Action Scenes in This Exciting Video - Watch
    Bollywood

    Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff Returns As the ‘Fearless’ Ronnie; Actor Performs Kick-Ass Action Scenes in This Exciting Video - Watch
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Kate Middleton
    50K+ searches
    Moscow
    20K+ searches
    Argentina
    10K+ searches
    PBKS vs DC
    10K+ searches
    Russia
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    • bitcoin
      Bitcoin(BTC)
      ₹53,59,309