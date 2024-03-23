Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Trailer for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s High-Octane Action Film To Be Out on THIS Date; Check New Poster!

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2024. Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, BMCM promises to be one of the best action-thrillers of this year. With so much anticipation surrounding the film, everyone awaits to watch the trailer for the high-octane action film. On March 23, the makers finally released the trailer release date for the film. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff took to their Instagram to share a collaborative post to share a new poster from the film, also revealing the trailer release date. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer will be out on March 26. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial will hit the big screens on April 10, 2024. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Deliver Energetic Performances at the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony (Watch Videos).

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer Out on March 26

