The new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) started with a bang at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff delivered smashing performances on stage. In a video that was shared online, Akshay danced to the songs 'Desi Boyz' and 'Main Tera Hero'. The crowd went crazy for Akshay as he danced along with the dancers. Akshay's energy was on point. Why is IPL 2024 Live Streaming Online Not Available on Disney+ Hotstar?.

Tiger Shroff too enthralled the audience with his performance. The actor flaunted his killer dance moves on stage. In the video from the ceremony, Tiger can be seen dancing to the song Jai Jai Shivshankar from his film War, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. Tiger absolutely nailed it, and how! RCB in 7/0 in 1 Over | CSK vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis Start Proceedings.

Watch Akshay Kumar's Performance:

Crowd went crazy 🔥🔥when Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff started dancing on BMCM songs in #IPLOpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/cjSOXRzmqX — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) March 22, 2024

Watch Tiger Shroff's Dance Performance:

On the other hand, Akshay and Tiger will be seen together in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It is the first time they will be seen onscreen together. So far, the posters and teaser have won hearts. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated to release on April 10, 2024.

