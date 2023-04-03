There were reports doing rounds that Badshah would soon be tying the knot with his girlfriend, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi. However, the rapper has slammed all rumours around his wedding. He took to Instagram and clarified saying, “Dear media, I respect you but this is super lame. Im not getting married. Whoever's feeding you this bullshit needs to find better masala.” Rapper Badshah to Tie Knot With Punjabi Actress Isha Rikhi?

Rapper Badshah’s Clarification On His Wedding

Badshah’s Statement (Photo Credits: Instagram/@badboyshah)

