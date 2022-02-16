The Indian Cinema has lost another precious gem, Bappi Lahiri. Fondly called as Bappi Da, he breathed his last on February 15 and there are several who are mourning over his demise. Priyanka Chopra too took to social media and offered heartfelt condolences. She shared the legend’s picture and mentioned, “Rest in glory, Disco King!’

Priyanka Chopra Mourns The Loss Of Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)