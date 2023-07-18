Makers of the upcoming romantic drama film Bawaal on July 18 (Tuesday) unveiled a new song "Dilon Ki Doriyan". Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have set the screen ablaze with their scintillating chemistry in the newly released video song. The melodious track, beautifully sung by Vishal Mishra, Zahrah S Khan and Romy. The music video showcases Varun and Janhvi's haldi ceremony. Their impeccable chemistry adds an extra layer of charm to the song and simply love that. Makers revealed this song is a tribute to Late Dapu Khan. Bawaal Song 'Dil Se Dil Tak': Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Romantic Chemistry Ignites in New Track From Nitesh Tiwari’s Upcoming Movie (Watch Video).

Check Out Dilon Ki Doriyan Track Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)