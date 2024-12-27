The teaser for Sikandar, initially scheduled for release today, December 27, to coincide with Salman Khan’s 59th birthday, has been postponed. The delay comes in light of the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on December 26. The action thriller, directed by AR Murugadoss, will now drop online on December 28 at 11:07 AM, as confirmed by the makers on the official X handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The statement reads, “In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM.” ‘Sikandar’ Teaser Launch Date and Time: First Glimpse of Salman Khan from AR Murugadoss’ Next to Be Released on Actor’s 59th Birthday (See Poster).

‘Sikandar’ Teaser Postponed

In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding.… — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) December 27, 2024

