Makers of the upcoming romantic drama film 'Bawaal' on Friday unveiled the second song 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

Taking to Instagram, actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a glimpse of the song which she captioned, “Chhalak gaye naina, Tune mann bhar diya…Mere khaali se dil ko yun, Tune ghar kar diya..” #DilSeDilTak song out now.”

Sung by Laqshay Kapoor, Akashdeep Sengupta, and Suvarna Tiwari, the song is penned by Kausar Munir and features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari ‘Bawaal’ is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from July 21. It is set against the backdrop of World War 2.

The makers recently released 'Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte' song. It is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Mithoon.

Sharing details about his character, Varun said, "A definitive landmark in my career, Bawaal has been a challenging journey for me, but it has also been one of the most exciting and extremely rewarding ones too. Despite his popularity, Ajju is constantly warring with circumstances beyond his control. A character is so intricately woven but literally, a bawaal within and all around, that it will hold a special place in my heart. I just cannot wait for the audience from all across the globe to watch and experience this unconventionally beautiful romantic tale of Ajju and Nisha."

Janhvi also opened up about her character.

"As actors we play roles that are either made for us or ones that we adapt to. But rarely do we get the opportunity to embody a role so coveted that offers an actor more scope to perform. In this unique romantic tale, Nisha is seemingly a simple girl with hopes and dreams, but she's so endearing that she makes you want to feel every emotion that she is experiencing. In Bawaal, Nisha is taking a journey that will make you look beyond the surface into her life, her love, and everything in between," she said. (ANI)

