Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's sizzling chemistry in "Rangi Sari" song from their upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo has already created a lot of buzz. However, do you know that the soothing track was first featured in Madhuri Dixit's film Gulaab Gang? Well, CinemaRare has shared a clip on Twitter that sees MD humming "Rangi Sari" and we bet you'll be mesmerised and how. Do not miss it, do watch! Jugjugg Jeeyo Song Rangi Sari: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani’s Chemistry Is Electrifying in This Vibrant Number (Watch Video).

Madhuri Dixit Singing "Rangi Sari":

Jugjugg Jeeyo's "Rangi Sari":

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)