Amid the ongoing winter season and its relentless fog blankets wreaking havoc on flight schedules, actor Sonu Sood found himself caught in the frustrating wait at an airport. Witnessing the unsettling chaos in the waiting area, the renowned philanthropist took to X to share a crucial message. While acknowledging the shared misery of stranded passengers, Sonu Sood gently urged everyone to extend courtesy and respect towards the airline crew.

Sonu Sood Plea For Everyone:

The weather Gods have their own moods, beyond human control!! I have been patiently waiting for the last 3 hours at the airport . I know it’s difficult but request everyone to be polite with the airlines crew.They are doing their best! Often times I see visuals of people behaving… pic.twitter.com/C0T8t8c3oQ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 14, 2024

