Bhediya is the upcoming film directed by Amar Kaushik. It features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The makers have dropped a teaser video that showcases the film’s title with an intense background score and have revealed that the first look will be unveiled tomorrow, November 25. While sharing it, they captioned it as, “Kal hogi #Bhediya se pehli mulaqat! First look out tomorrow. #BhediyaTomorrow”. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres in April 2022.

Update On Bhediya First Look

