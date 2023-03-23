Ahead of the theatrical release of Bholaa, Ajay Devgn has dropped a BTS video that gives glimpses of the risky bike-truck chase sequence. It is a 6-min long action sequence that has been shot in 11 days. Ajay even mentioned in this video clip that all the action sequence involved in this film, he dedicates it to his late father, Veeru Devgan. Bholaa: Ajay Devgn Gets Candid About His Film, Calls It ‘One Man Army Fighting Multitude of Enemies in Various Forms'.

Bholaa BTS Video

