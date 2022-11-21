Bholaa marks Ajay Devgn’s fourth directorial project, in which he’d also be seen playing the lead role. The actor has dropped the film’s motion poster and revealed that the film would be released in 3D. He also shared that the teaser of Bholaa will be unveiled tomorrow, November 22. The film, remake of the Tamil film Kaithi, also stars Tabu. Bholaa: Ajay Devgn Shares New Picture from the Sets of His Next Film!

Bholaa Motion Poster

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)