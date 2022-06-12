Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in major roles is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Even in its fourth week, the horror-comedy has been seeing growth, which has brought the total of the movie to Rs 167.72 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Did You Know The Theme Music Of Kartik Aaryan’s Film Is Copied From JTL’s K-Pop Song ‘My Lecon’? (Watch Video).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Update:

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 witnesses 92.95% growth on [fourth] Sat... Inches closer to ₹ 175 cr mark, which will be crossed on [fourth] Tue/Wed... [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 3.01 cr. Total: ₹ 167.72 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/5Q97BZXi3M — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 12, 2022

