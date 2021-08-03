A new trailer of Bhuj – The Pride of India starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and others is out! This one shows visuals about how Ajay's character as squadron leader fights it back with the enemies. The movie is all set to release on August 13 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)