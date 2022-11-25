Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover turn parents and welcomed a baby girl on November 12, 2022. The parents have announced the name of the child as Devi Basu Singh Grover. They shared a glimpse of her on their social media handle. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Arrive Home With Their Daughter Devi; Couple Poses for Paparazzi With Their Baby Girl (View Pics & Video).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)