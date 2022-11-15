Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their little bundle of love on November 12. The couple not just shared the good news of their daughter’s birth but also revealed that she has been named as Devi Basu Singh Grover. The newly blessed momma and her baby girl have been discharged from the hospital today and have arrived at their home in Bandra. Bipasha carried her daughter in her arms and along with hubby Karan posed for the paparazzi. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Share Glimpse of Their New Born, Name Her Devi.

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Baby Devi

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Baby Devi (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The Beautiful Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

All Smiles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

