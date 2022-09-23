Sonakshi Sinha and Zaher Iqbal's song "Blockbuster" is finally out! Sung by Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur, the track sees the rumoured couple dancing in Bollywood style and screaming that they are a 'blockbuster' jodi. While the music, BGM and lyrics of the melody is okay-ish, Sonakshi-Zaheer's chemistry is refreshing to watch. However, the highlight of the track is when Iqbal almost confirms that he's dating Sona. Sonakshi Sinha and Rumoured Beau Zaheer Iqbal to Feature in 'Blockbuster' Music Video - WATCH.

Watch "Blockbuster" Song:

