Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has bowled the nation over with his stellar performances this year. First, it was his stint as the brutal Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Chhaava, and his recent performance as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. ‘De Do Oscar’: Smriti Irani Hails Akshaye Khanna’s Performance in ‘Dhurandhar’, Praises Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh and the Film’s Powerful Storytelling (View Post).

Joining the list of people lavishing praise on the actor’s performance is actress Ameesha Patel. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture with the actor from their film Humraaz.

Ameesha Patel Shares London Throwback With Akshaye Khanna, Showers Praise on Actor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she heaped praise on the actor for his unassuming demeanour.

She wrote, “GREATNESS THEN n EVEN GREATER NOW!! That’s AKSHAY KHANNA ( AKSHU as I fondly call him ) !! Yet most unassuming n ego less !! Throwback in LONDON during HUMRAAZ promotions with at dinner along with my cousins from PARIS !!! I don’t even think AKSHU realises he has BLOWN the NATION with his performances this year !! That’s AKSHU !! Humble n unaffected (sic)”.

Currently, Akshaye Khanna is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the spy-action thriller with his dance on a Balochi number going viral on social media. This marks his second role as an antagonist after Chhaava.

Over the years, the actor has shown his range, from the charm and sensitivity of romances like Taal and the modern-classic friendship drama Dil Chahta Hai to edge-of-the-seat thrillers.

He didn’t limit himself to one kind of role, he proved he could handle intense emotional drama, light-hearted comedy, and tense thrillers with equal ease. Films like Gandhi, My Father and Section 375showcase his ability to bring depth and realism, while blockbusters like Drishyam 2 reaffirm his relevance. 'Dhurandhar': Vicky Kaushal Calls Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Film ‘Supremely Engaging’ (See Post).

What stands out about him is, he doesn’t let the star-kid label define him. Instead, he quietly, steadily builds a career where his work speaks louder than hype. That’s what makes Akshaye Khanna someone you remember long after the credits roll.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/Ameesha Patel). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2025 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).