Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra teaser was unveiled by the makers today, which even saw a glimpse of Mouni Roy as the antagonist. Well, as soon as the video was out, Roy's hubby Suraj Nambiar could contain his excitement and shared the film's teaser online along with a caption that reads "Mrs doing some EPIC stuff." Aww, isn't this adorable! To which, even Mouni was quick to reply by saying 'I love you' to her man. Brahmastra: Mouni Roy’s Fans Impressed With Actress’ First Look In The Teaser Video, Compare Her Avatar To Scarlet Witch And Naagin.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suraj Nambiar (@nambiar13)

