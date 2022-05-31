The makers of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva shared the teaser video of the upcoming flick starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Fans are not just impressed with the teaser, but also going gaga over Mouni Roy’s look. Her first look was released along with the teaser and netizens can’t wait to see her as the antagonist in Ayan Mukerji’s flick. Some even compared her look to Marvel’s Scarlet Witch and the popular Indian TV show Naagin in which Mouni played the lead. Check out some of the tweets below. Brahmastra Part One - Shiva: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Magnum Opus’ Trailer to Be Out on June 15.
Watch Brahmastra Part One: Shiva Teaser Video Below:
Mouni Slaying It
mouni roy is going to slayyy i'm so freakin excited to see her as the antagonist 🔥#mouniroy #brahmastra pic.twitter.com/gxTylKy8ST
Scarlet Witch + Naagin = Mouni Roy
Scarlett witch + Nagin = Mouni Roy In #Brahmastra#Mouniroy #RanbirKapoor #SSRajamouli pic.twitter.com/XFlz2bBgDT
Impressive
mouni *FREAKING* roy 🔥#mouniroy #brahmastra pic.twitter.com/bJBZ20gHXZ
Fans Love It
Mouni roy love this look
Nagin is back #Brahmastra #RanbirKapoor #AmitabhBachchan #Mouniroy #RanbirKapoorInVizag pic.twitter.com/kcNn1hmqmj
