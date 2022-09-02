Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra's release in theatres within a week, the makers had planned a pre-release event today (September 2) in Hyderabad. However, as per latest updates, the said event which was supposed to feature Jr NTR as the chief guest has been cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'. Reportedly, the reason behind this was RRR star’s fans who came in large numbers at Ramoji Film City. So, to avoid commotion, the makers took the decision. Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Film’s Pre-Release Event to See Jr NTR As the Chief Guest (Watch Video).

Brahmastra Pre-Release Event Cancelled:

