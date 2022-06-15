The trailer of Brahmastra is out and it is a visual spectacle, say fans on Twitter. One just can’t get over Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry and also the never-seen-before visual spectacles. Twitterati has praised the VFX works in this Ayan Mukerji directorial and labelled that Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is going to be a great cinematic experience. Take a look at some of the tweets below. Brahmastra Part One – Shiva Trailer Out! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy’s Astraverse Movie Promises To Be A Visual Spectacle.
Watch The Trailer Of Brahmastra Below:
Rightly Said
Ranbir never disappoint.#BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/SxTuYvn5nh
— R (@KattarKapoor) June 15, 2022
A Visual Treat
the visuals 😍 #brahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/6UfhwTz0FZ
— 🦋 (@rkalooo) June 15, 2022
Spectacular
Visuals are amazing. Especially these three scenes. Brilliant!! pic.twitter.com/WsBVL6HuXh
— Hitesh Jain 🇮🇳 (@hiteshjain2707) June 15, 2022
Outstanding Trailer
JUST ONE WORD - OUTSTANDING 🔥 #BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/DxlB7bAskb
— Rahul Rai (@RahulRaiHrx) June 15, 2022
Shiva And Isha
SHIVA AND ISHAAA 😭😭😭🤍#BrahmastraTrailer #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/eRJASvysLi
— ♤ (@cubibibibi) June 15, 2022
Their Sparkling Chemistry
MR AND MR'S KAPOOR ❤️#BrahmastraTrailer #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/2ZTSmRNUPV
— Bunny (@bunnythesis8_) June 15, 2022
EPIC
Cinematography , Visuals , VFX , BGM. Everything is Top Notch 🔥
Honestly i didn't expect it to be this huge! Trailer increased the excitement towards movie like anything. What a magnificent and mindblowing trailer 💥
Take a bow to entire team #BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/XH8QMOBrO5
— Deep Jaiswal (@deepjaiswal007) June 15, 2022
