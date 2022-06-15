The much-awaited trailer of Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva is here! Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva and Alia Bhatt as Isha are sure to bowl over your hearts with their chemistry in this Ayan Mukerji directorial. This Astraverse movie also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy promises to be a visual spectacle. The trailer gives a glimpse of Shiva’s mysterious connection to the Brahmastra and his journey into the world of Astras. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Share Special Video Message Ahead of Brahmastra Trailer Launch!

Watch The Trailer Of Brahamstra Below:

