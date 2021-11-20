Bunty Aur Babli starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji was a superhit, but the same can't be said in the case of its sequel. As Bunty Aur Babli 2 which released in theatres on November 19 has failed to attract audiences. Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh, Rani and Saif Ali Khan in major roles, the movie has just managed to earn Rs 2.60 crore on its first day at the box office. Now, all we hope is that the movie performs better this weekend. The flick revolves around two pairs of con artists from different generations who set out on a mission to prove who's better.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Box Office Day 1:

#BuntyAurBabli2 is dull on Day 1, despite getting a boost in #NorthIndia due to holiday… Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to cover lost ground… Fri ₹ 2.60 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/QdjepJXz7b — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)