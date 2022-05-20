Hina Khan, who is currently at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2002 has shared her displeasure for not being invited to the India Pavilion event. In an interview with Film Companion, talking about the same, she said "it is a bit disheartening, why was I not there? Why was I not there? I could have been there, probably in the audience, at least, cheering for them when they were doing the Ghoomar. I loved the video, I felt so proud of my country.” FYI, Hina is at Cannes for the poster launch of her Indo-English film, Country Of Blind. India at Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia Dance Together to Folk Singer Mame Khan's Singing During Inaugural of India Pavilion (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Look That Happened (@a_look_that_happened)

