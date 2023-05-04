After Met Gala, it's Cannes Film Festival 2023, which all fashion critics are eagerly waiting for. The gala event this time is going to take place from May 16 to May 27 and we feel Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma might make her red carpet debut at Cannes this year. Case in point, Emmanuel Lenain's (French Ambassador to India) latest tweet featuring Anushka and Virat Kohli, hints that the actress is Cannes ready. Is she? Met Gala 2023 Best Dressed: Kim Kardashian, Rihanna & Others Whose Remarkable Styling Impressed Us.

Anushka Sharma at Cannes 2023?

A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma! I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival.🏏 🎞️ pic.twitter.com/ex5zfzo1oZ — Emmanuel Lenain (@E_Lenain) May 4, 2023

