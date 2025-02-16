Chhaava, the Hindi historical drama starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, made a grand release on the big screens on Friday (February 14). Directed by Laxman Utekar, the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj biopic opened with a positive response from audiences and critics alike. Chhaava raked in INR 33.10 crore on its first day across India. On Day 2, the movie earned INR 39.30 crore, bringing its total collections to INR 72.40 crore. Chhaava is performing impressively in its opening weekend and is set to cross the INR 100 crore mark in its first week. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Film, Chhaava is reportedly made on a budget of INR 130 crore. ‘Chhaava’ Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Dials Up the Aggression in Laxman Utekar’s Historical War Drama That Growls More Than It Roars (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Chhaava’ Box Office Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

