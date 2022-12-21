New song titled "Aashiqui" from Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus is out! Sung by Badshah and Amrita Singh, the melody will remind you of the former's superhit "Jugnu" song. The track sees Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez dancing the retro way in this super cool melody. Cirkus Song Sun Zara: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez’s Track Is a Soothing Romantic Number With 60s Vibe (Watch Video).

Watch "Aashiqui" Song Below:

Watch "Jugnu" Song:

