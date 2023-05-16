Actor Hrithik Roshan, who has worked with Priyanka Chopra in films like Agneepath, Krrish and Krrish 3, praised her for her performance in her latest series Citadel. Hrithik praised Priyanka for her role in the Russo Brother's spy thriller series, co-starring Richard Madden. He wrote, “Watching Priyanka in Citadel is such a fantastic surprise! Brilliant Work! Also, incredibly entertaining show! Excellent direction and screenplay! PC you have killed it this time time too good!! Very proud". Citadel Review: Critics Laud Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s Performances in Russo Brothers’ Spy Thriller Series!.

Check Out The Post Here:

Hrithik Roshan's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

