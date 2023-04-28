The much-awaited series, Citadel, has finally dropped on Amazon Prime Video today! The spy thriller series starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead has premiered its first two episodes. Although the series has opened to mixed response from critics, the performances of the lead cast as Nadia Sinh and Masaon Kane, respectively, in this Russo Brothers’ show have been lauded. From the direction, screenplay to high-octane action sequences, check out what the critics have said about it. Citadel Series Premiere Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden's Sizzling Chemistry Is Let Down by a Generic Plot.

Firstpost – Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Citadel is like an adrenaline rush that you haven’t experienced for long. And to see Priyanka Chopra in the action scenes which she does with ease is like a treat to the eyes.

Hindustan Times – Dressed in stunning outfits or musty rags, Priyanka Chopra owns every frame that she appears in in Citadel, Amazon Prime Video's enormous new investment. Richard, meanwhile, does what he is supposed to. There is not much nuance to his Mason Kane, a very simple guy next door who happens to be a spy.

The Hollywood Reporter – For now, Madden has the main character arc and he’s adequately intense and sometimes funny in a way the insufficiently playful show needs.

Watch The Trailer Below:

Live Mint – Priyanka Chopra, who has been training to be an action heroine ever since Don and Quantico, amps up her badass-ery as she brutalises enemies galore in the new series.

News18 – What make up for the lack of a thrilling and nail-biting screenplay are the action sequences and the cinematography, which is exceptional. Apart from the stunts, Priyanka impresses with her nuanced performance. She shares a simmering and volatile sexual tension with Richard’s Mason and it is waiting to erupt anytime soon. Their chemistry is sizzling and palpable.

Bollywood Hungama – Speaking of performances, Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks stunning and gives a first-rate performance. Richard Madden dominates the initial episodes and is quite entertaining. He underplays his part and it works to his advantage.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)