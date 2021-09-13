Varun Dhawan is all set to make his web-series debut on Amazon Prime Video. Well, as per reports in The Quint, the actor will be seen together in the Indian adaption of Citadel along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. That's not it, as the report further hints that the desi version will be helmed by Raj and DK. The original web show is produced by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War fame.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)