The Raj Kundra pornography case is taking a serious turn. Many people linked to the case have been summoned for questioning by Crime Branch's Property Cell. Actress Sherlyn Chopra too has been asked to present herself for questioning tomorrow (July 27).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Crime Branch's Property Cell summons Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra, asking her to appear before them tomorrow at 11 am to record her statement in connection with a pornography case: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)