Cuttputlli is a psychological mystery thriller which is the remake of the 2018 Tamil psychological crime thriller Ratsasan. The motion poster for Cuttputlli is now out and it gives all the spooky vibes.

View Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)