Cuttputlli is set to be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2. Starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, the former has shared a promo video ahead of the film’s OTT premiere. It showcases Akshay’s character as a small-town cop who is trying to trace the serial killer. It shows how he is trying to keep the people of Kasauli safe. Cuttputlli Song Rabba: Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh Flaunt Their Moves in This Cool Number Crooned by Sukhwinder Singh (Watch Video).

Watch The Promo Video Of Cuttputlli Below:

Do din mein suljhegi Kasauli serial killings ki paheli!#CuttputlliOnHotstar streaming from September 2 pic.twitter.com/mfn4mHgwO1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 31, 2022

