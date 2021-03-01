You are aware that Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan are reuniting for Darlings, albeit as producers. Yes, Ali is collaborating with SRK for her first production under her newly floated banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. The superstar shared the teaser of the film which warns everyone of dire consequences if women are disrespected. The film also stars Vijay Verma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew and is directed by Jasmeet K Reen.

Check out the teaser of Darlings here...

Life is tough Darlings, but so are you....both! Unleashing our #Darlings onto the world....Caution is advisable. PS : yeh comedy thodi dark hai... https://t.co/6XRRCm63dg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)