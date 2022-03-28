Dasvi starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead is all set to be premiered on Netflix and JioCinema on April 7. The makers have shared a new promo video in which his character Gangaram Chaudhary is seen ready to face all challenges and it’s a hilarious one.

Abhishek Bachchan As Gangaram Chaudhary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

