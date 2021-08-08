Deepika Padukone has talked about and always promoted equal pay in Bollywood. However, seems like the leggy lass just lost a project for following the same mantra. As reportedly, she is out of Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Baiju Bawra after she demanded the same remuneration as Ranveer Singh, who happens to be the lead in the flick.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Apparently, Deepika wants the same remuneration as her husband. Not a penny more, not a penny less. But, this time in Baiju Bawra, Bhansali has regretfully turned down her request for pay parity."

Check It Out:

@deepikapadukone asked to be compensated same as @RanveerOfficial for Sanjay Leela's next work Baiju Bawra and the production house is thinking about replacing her. Why? She is as good as Ranveer.#discrimination #genderinequality #SamePayForSameWork #bais — রৌnak घोষ (@MisterJo_Gho) August 8, 2021

