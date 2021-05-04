Media reports confirm that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, actress' Father former badminton player Prakash Padukone is hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment and it was revealed that the Padmaavat actor's mother Ujjala and sister Anisha. We wish for Deepika Padukone and her family's speedy recovery.

Check out the Tweet Below:

Just in: #DeepikaPadukone tests positive for COVID-19. We wish the actress a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/Tq58mrYIGa — Filmfare (@filmfare) May 4, 2021

