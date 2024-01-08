Celebrating her 38th birthday, Deepika Padukone departed Mumbai with husband Ranveer Singh. A video shared on Instagram by a paparazzo captured a heartwarming moment as Deepika, accompanied by Ranveer, interacted with a photographer, cutting a cake presented by them. In the clip, she graciously engaged with the paparazzo, smiling as Ranveer nodded in approval. Deepika then sliced the cake while Ranveer assisted, even sharing a portion with the photographer. Deepika Padukone Shares Photo of Her 38th Birthday Cake, Writes ‘Thank You for All the Love’ (View Pic).

See Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

