While Farhan Akhtar's just-released film, Toofan is making all the right kind of noises, the actor shared a new song from the film on social media. Titled "Dekh Toofan Aaya Hai", the song features Farhan in an intense mode. He is seen fighting in the ring, winning matches and attaining his goals with zest in this song sung by D'Evil. The song is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and the music production has been done by DAWgeek.

Check Out The Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)