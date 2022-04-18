Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, has announced Deshdrohi 2. It is the sequel to his 2008 action thriller with the same title. KRK took to Twitter to share the poster of his upcoming project which also mentioned that Deshdrohi 2 will be ‘bigger’ than Prabhas’ blockbuster film Baahubali.

KRK Announces Deshdrohi 2

Shooting is going to start soon! pic.twitter.com/WEXxe5MkRB — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 18, 2022

