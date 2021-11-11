On November 11, Dharma Productions posted a cryptic tweet, which sees a dancing man, a huge ring, and an emoji with a couple. Without sharing much about the same, the tweet mentions that a special announcement is coming up tomorrow (November 12) at 10 am. With this, netizens went gaga over it and started guessing. From Mr Lele, Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, Shanaya Kapoor's debut film, the comment was filled with many random guesses. Check it out.

Mr. Lele or Dostana 2(with a new cast) 🙈 https://t.co/eiDDUgqZHk — Zoya (@Kattysupremacy) November 11, 2021

Incase You Forgot... JJJ Is Produced By You Guys Only https://t.co/nsccs2md9g pic.twitter.com/1FP69Rbbft — V✨️ (@DhawanCastic) November 11, 2021

Shanaya kapoor has started shooting for her debut movie.. could be that! https://t.co/d0GFBja09h — tarasutaria.fp (@tarasutaria_fp) November 11, 2021

Guys 😭😭😭 JJJ announcement tomorrow 10 am 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/fdhneKqfVc — ✨Afshaan✨ (@thevarundvnclub) November 11, 2021

