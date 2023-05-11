In a hilarious twist, the Twitter display image of Shah Rukh Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has been removed. The reason given is that 'the image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder'. The production company has been on a copyright strikedown spree taking down leaked clips of Jawan, but it looks like one of their strikes have struck closer home accidentally. Or is there anything else at play here? Jawan Release Date: Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee Film Postponed From June 2 to August 25, Official Announcement Imminent - Reports.

Check Out the Twitter Display Profile of the Company:

Red Chillies Entertainment Twitter Profile Page After Strikedown (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It was a Reddit User Who Pointed This Out First:

