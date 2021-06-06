Dilip Kumar has been diagnosed with Bilateral Pleural Effusion but doctors have assured that the actor is stable now. He was earlier admitted to the hospital for routine check-ups and also because he's had an episode of breathlessness. Now his Twitter handle has requested fans to not fall for WhatsApp forwards and says that Kumar will be hopefully home in 2-3 days.

Check out Dilip Kumar's tweet here...

Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 6, 2021

